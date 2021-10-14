180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edesa Biotech by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,369 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDSA opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

