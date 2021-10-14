180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

NYSE WIT opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

