172,103 Shares in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 172,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,000.

NYSEARCA:FLEE opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.