17,090 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,214,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after buying an additional 933,427 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 707,938 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.31. 125,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,673. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

