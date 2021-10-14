164,092 Shares in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Acquired by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 164,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Huber Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of JAKKS Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 92.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,941 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,588. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. The firm had revenue of $112.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc bought 283,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,863,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAKKS Pacific Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

