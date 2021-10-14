100,060 Shares in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Gogo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gogo by 15.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gogo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after acquiring an additional 115,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Gogo by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,065. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.07. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.