$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $8.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $10.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $441.09. 27,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,148. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,129,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

