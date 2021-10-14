$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 81,092.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.75. 85,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

