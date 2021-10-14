$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOGI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of LOGI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,392. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average of $110.78. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.9481 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Logitech International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 19.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

