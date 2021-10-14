$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.92. CRA International posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $105.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $778.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.67. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $108.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $1,283,821.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,778 shares in the company, valued at $14,058,540.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $385,547.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,666 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth about $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRA International by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 238,141 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CRA International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRA International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.