-$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($1.20). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($2.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,247,793.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,803 shares of company stock valued at $45,679,690. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,194. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 2.14.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

