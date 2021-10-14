$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.87. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Shares of CP opened at $69.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

