-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Replimune Group posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Replimune Group.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $897,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 808,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,674.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 452,551 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 57,807 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at $6,684,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REPL opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.