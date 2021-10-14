$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.51. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $264.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.