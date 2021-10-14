$0.50 EPS Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.31. JELD-WEN reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Shares of JELD opened at $25.46 on Monday. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,046 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 29.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

