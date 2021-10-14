$0.36 EPS Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Invitation Homes reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 802,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 280,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 12.9% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 102.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.