$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 96,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,063 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 81,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 73,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.75. 496,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.