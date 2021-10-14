$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,596,000 after buying an additional 5,123,752 shares during the period. Serenity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% during the second quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,927,000 after buying an additional 3,832,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after buying an additional 2,746,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,206,000 after buying an additional 2,552,416 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.06. 5,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

