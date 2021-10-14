$0.21 EPS Expected for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crescent Point Energy.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The business had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter.

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.12. 4,461,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,192. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 320,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 686,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 80,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

