-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth $1,601,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. 60,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,500. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

