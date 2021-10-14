-$0.08 EPS Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

PLYA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,595 shares of company stock valued at $507,660. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.