ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 98,781 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 98,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $6,189,617.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $6,372,677.97.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 247,567 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $15,245,175.86.

On Monday, October 4th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 252,404 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $15,235,105.44.

On Friday, October 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 289,234 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $17,634,596.98.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 216,985 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $13,307,690.05.

On Monday, September 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 351,070 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $23,023,170.60.

On Friday, September 17th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 485,109 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $32,900,092.38.

On Monday, September 13th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 400,810 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $25,844,228.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 225,267 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $14,376,539.94.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $49,447,500.00.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $63.43. 1,215,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

