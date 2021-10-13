Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $19,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.81. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.92 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.19.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.