Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the September 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ZLDAF stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Zelira Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research and development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of a variety of medical conditions. It focuses on human clinical trial program and pre-clinical research program. The company was founded by Harry Karelis, Mara Gordon, Jason Peterson, and Stewart Washer on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

