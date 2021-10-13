Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) to Strong-Buy

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a market cap of $718.00 million, a PE ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.44. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $51,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $829,185. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 326,941 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after buying an additional 49,449 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 473.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 860,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

