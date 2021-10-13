Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $128.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.07. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $15,018,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,062.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,303 shares of company stock worth $45,380,815. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 434.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,516,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,928,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.