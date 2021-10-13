Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stride (NYSE:LRN) to Strong Sell

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stride in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Stride by 47.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Stride by 164.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Stride by 12.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

