Zacks Investment Research Lowers Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 112.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 10.04%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 304,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

