Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.42.

Allakos stock opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allakos by 48.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Allakos by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allakos by 12.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Allakos by 137,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 246.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

