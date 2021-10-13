Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SPX (NYSE:SPXC) to Sell

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Get SPX alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84. SPX has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. Analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPX in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.