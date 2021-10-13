Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) to Sell

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR stock opened at $233.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.14.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 443.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 134,896 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 113.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.0% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 109,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 40,227 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.