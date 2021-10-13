Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) to Sell

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CONMED saw strong performances across both its units and sales growth in its domestic and overseas markets in the second-quarter 2021. Robust product portfolio and a solid recurring revenue base is also encouraging. Gross margin expansion bodes well. A raised full-year outlook also raises our optimism. Solid market trends augur well. A strong liquidity position is an added plus. CONMED’s second quarter results were better than expected. Over the past year, CONMED has outperformed its industry. Yet, the company’s overall sports-related procedures still lying below the pre-COVID-19 levels is concerning. Continued pandemic-led impacts are also worrying. CONMED’s operation in a stiff competitive and regulatory requirement space is worrying. Issues like healthcare reform legislation, forex woes and data security threats also prevail.”

Get CONMED alerts:

CNMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

CNMD stock opened at $137.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CONMED has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,704,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,733,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.