Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) to Hold

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Codex DNA alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Codex DNA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 53,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.50. Codex DNA has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Codex DNA will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codex DNA (DNAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.