Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Hold

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $14.64 on Monday. Century Casinos has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 3.16.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 132,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Century Casinos by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 253,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 115,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 515,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

