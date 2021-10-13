Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC upgraded ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.79. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $67.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

