Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Strong Sell

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adient expects the supply chain disruptions, production downtime amid semiconductor shortage, increased freight costs and significant increases in commodity price to impact its 2021 revenues and adjusted EBITDA to the tune of $1.1 billion and $300 million, respectively. For 2021, Adient anticipates rising commodity price headwinds to be around $650 million. Net commodity price headwind for fiscal 2022 is estimated at $200 million. Adient also expects its 2H’21 results to be negatively impacted by the divestiture of its Shenyang Jinbei Adient Automotive joint venture. The company’s stretched balance sheet plays spoilsport and restricts the firm’s flexibility to tap onto growth opportunities. High capex to develop new products is another headwind. As such, the stock warrants a bearish stance now.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADNT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $44.41 on Monday. Adient has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 68.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

