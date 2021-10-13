Zacks: Brokerages Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report sales of $402.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.19 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $200.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,050 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after buying an additional 1,859,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 1,589,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,335,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after buying an additional 176,384 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $22.17. 1,632,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,187. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 1,647.06%.

Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

