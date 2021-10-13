Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.42. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,166,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,097,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,440,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,614,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after acquiring an additional 292,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,121,000 after acquiring an additional 81,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.