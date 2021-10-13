Zacks: Brokerages Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.01 Million

Equities analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to post sales of $81.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.50 million to $82.52 million. BGSF reported sales of $71.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $305.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $305.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $327.45 million, with estimates ranging from $326.40 million to $328.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $63,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in BGSF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. 13,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. BGSF has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

