Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to announce sales of $9.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $64.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $36.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $38.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $166.60 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

RCUS opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

