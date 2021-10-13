Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.19. Zillow Group reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

ZG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.19.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average of $111.81. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $84.92 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

