Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to post $314.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $318.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.30 million. Umpqua posted sales of $348.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.93. 10,373,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,502. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

