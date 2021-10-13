Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,688. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,097,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter.

RPD stock opened at $118.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $125.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.17.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

