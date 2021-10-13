Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report sales of $150.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $106.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $505.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $476.50 million to $617.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $765.54 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $890.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 28,159,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,191,145. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

