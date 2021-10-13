Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,312,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 73,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.45. 264,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.