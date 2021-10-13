Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.29. Fabrinet posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $100.26. 79,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,702. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fabrinet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Fabrinet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

