Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.70. Cohu posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%.

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other Cohu news, Director Yon Jorden acquired 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,198,000 after buying an additional 291,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cohu by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 37.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,432,000 after acquiring an additional 359,360 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 32.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after acquiring an additional 296,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

