Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.29. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 13,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $941,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $55,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

