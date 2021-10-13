Zacks: Analysts Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

LNTH stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $28.74.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Lantheus by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after buying an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 83,817 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

