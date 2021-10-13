Zacks: Analysts Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report $138.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.30 million and the lowest is $136.30 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $135.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $545.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $549.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $556.70 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $570.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

HOPE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 315,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,992. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

